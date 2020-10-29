TV actress Malvi Malhotra opens up about her attacker: He wanted to injure my face

A few days ago, TV actress Malvi Malhotra was attacked and stabbed with a knife after she refused a man's marriage proposal. The accused, identified as Yogesh Mahipal Singh, is a producer, and had met Malhotra thrice before on professional grounds.

Talking about the attack, Malvi Malhotra spoke to ETimes from the hospital where she's being treated. The 29-year-old shared, "I had just come from Dubai, I was there for 15 days. I thought the harassment would stop. But Yogesh stalked me on the phone even there, and even when I blocked him, he was at it from different numbers. After my meeting which happened at a cafe in Seven Bunglows (Andheri), I was walking back home since my home is just 5 minutes away from that coffee shop. Suddenly, Yogesh came in a car and said that I should talk to him and why I was avoiding him."

When Malhotra asked him to stop making a scene, Singh got down from the car and stabbed her in the stomach. She told the publication, "Next, he wanted to injure my face. I kept my hand on the face to avoid any injuries but his knife went deep into my right hand and wounded it badly. The fingers region in my left hand also got inflicted with bruises. I went down on the ground as I had started to bleed profusely."

Malhotra had met Singh twice in January 2020, and the latter had told her he wanted to cast her in a music video. When he met her for the third time, the accused said he loved her and wanted to marry her. Malhotra refused and thereafter avoided meeting him. After a while, however, Singh started messaging and stalking her.

Talking about the recovery time, Malvi Malhotra said, "I think it will take 2-3 months before I am alright. Right now, the fingers of my left hand are not moving." The actress has also had to undergo plastic surgery.

An FIR has been registered against Yogesh Mahipal Singh, and Mumbai Police has tracked him down.

