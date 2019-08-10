Mamata Banerjee criticises Manohar Lal Khattar's comment on Kashmir

national

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee comes out after meeting with newly appointed State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (unseen), at Governor House in Kolkata. Pic/PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday criticised her Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar's remark on Kashmiri girls and said people holding high office should restrain from making insensitive comments about people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Without naming Khattar, Banerjee in a tweet said, "We, and more so people holding high public office, must restrain ourselves from making insensitive comments about the beloved people of Jammu and Kashmir. These are hurtful, not only for J&K but the entire nation."

Her comments comes in the backdrop of Khattar's recent statement that people from Haryana "could now get brides from Kashmir" apparently in reference to the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

"Our minister Dhankhar ji used to say that we will have to bring daughters-in-law from Bihar if the number of girls reduces and the number of boys increases. Now people say that since Kashmir is open, we can bring girls from there. Jokes apart, if there is a good (sex) ratio, the balance in the society will be set right," Khattar said at a rally in Fatehabad.

"The state of Harayana has been infamous for the skewed sex ratio. People used to say that girl children are killed here. We launched a campaign to save girl child in the state. Earlier, the sex ratio was 850 against every 1000 boys. Now it stands at 933 in the state," he added.

