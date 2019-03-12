Mamata Banerjee releases TMC list for all 42 WB seats; 41 percent representation by women

national

In place of Bose, the Trinamool has come up with a surprise choice - Bengali film's leading heroine Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur constituency.

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday announced its list of candidates, giving 41 per cent representation to women, and including a number of Bengali screen celebrities like Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.

Announcing the list, Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee said Harvard University professor and eminent historian Sugato Bose - who had earned many plaudits for his speeches during his first stint in parliament - has opted out of the contest as "he did not get permission from his university".

I want to thank Ma Mati Manush. Greetings to all. Today we announced our list of 2019 Lok Sabha candidates for Bengal & some other States.I am all the more happy & proud because 41% of our candidates (17/42 seats) are women. Trinamool’s list speaks for itself #UnityInDiversity — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 12, 2019

In place of Bose, the Trinamool has come up with a surprise choice - Bengali film's leading heroine Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur constituency.

Another popular actress Nusrat Jahan has been made the candidate from Basirhat, by dropping sitting MP Idrish Ali.

Leading Bengali film hero Dipak Adhikari (Dev) would seek re-election from Ghatal Constituency.

From Howrah, Trinamool has renominated Arjuna awardee and former Indian football captain Prasun Banerjee.

Actress Satabdi Roy would fight to retain her seat Birbhum, while yesteryear's actress Moon Moon Sen, who pulled up an upset victory over CPI-M veteran Basudeb Acharya in Bankura in 2014, has been shifted to Asansol, where she is likely to take on BJP candidate and singer-turned-Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever