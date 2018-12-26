Mamata Banerjee: Remembering victims of 2004 Tsunami

national

"On the 14th anniversary of the #Tsunami2004, my solemn tribute to those who lost their lives due to the disaster. Salute to those who volunteered to help the affected across the regions," Banerjee tweeted on Wednesday morning

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday remembered the victims of the 2004 Tsunami, that had devastated coasts of several south and southeast Asian countries on this day.

Banerjee also had a word of praise for those who had shown courage in face of the disaster by volunteering to help the affected. "On the 14th anniversary of the #Tsunami2004, my solemn tribute to those who lost their lives due to the disaster. Salute to those who volunteered to help the affected across the regions," Banerjee tweeted on Wednesday morning.

On December 26, 2004, an undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 9.1, had struck with an epicentre off the west coast of northern Sumatra. The tsunami had witnessed killing of over lakhs of people across Sri Lanka, India, Maldives and Thailand besides inflicting massive damage.

