Mamata Banerjee to carry out aerial survey in Cyclone-affected areas tomorrow

After cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' created havoc in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that she will conduct an aerial survey in affected areas around Namkhana and Bakkhali to take stock of the situation.



Taking to Twitter, she said, "Due to the severe cyclonic storm Bulbul, I have decided to postpone my North Bengal visit in the coming week. Instead, tomorrow I would take an aerial survey of the affected areas around Namkhana and Bakkhali."



The West Bengal Chief Minister would also meet the local officials at Kakdwip and will hold a discussion on rehabilitation measures of the cyclone-affected people.



"Later, I would take a meeting at Kakdwip with the administration to review the relief and rehabilitation measures of the cyclone-affected people. I am also planning to visit the cyclone-affected areas of Basirhat of North 24-Parganas on 13 November 2019," she said in another tweet.



Apart from these areas, the damage was also done to South 24 Parganas region due to the speedy winds by the Cyclonic storm Bulbul. Many trees were uprooted and roads were blocked forcing the administration to carry out road clearance work.



In the morning today, several NDRF officials with the chain saw machines were seen cutting the fallen trees and making efforts to clean up the blocked roads.

