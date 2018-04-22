Mamata Banerjee urges people to end plastic pollution

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated worldwide on April 22

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

On the occasion of Earth Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter urging people to put an end to plastic pollution to ensure a clean environment.

"On the occasion of Earth Day, let us pledge to keep our environment clean. We can take a step in this direction by putting an end to plastic pollution," Banerjee tweeted on Sunday morning.

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 22, 2018

