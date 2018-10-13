Mamata Banerjee: West Bengal well prepared to handle natural disaster

national

International Day for Disaster Reduction is observed worldwide on this day to raise awareness among the people about disaster prevention, mitigation and preparedness

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal is well prepared to tackle natural disasters and has already built flood shelters and relief godowns in the districts, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Saturday. The state government has also devised an SMS-based early warning system to alert people during any natural calamity, she said in a Twitter post.

"Today is International Day for Disaster Reduction. Our govt has developed an SMS-based early warning system for alerting people of the State regarding the advent of natural calamities. Flood shelters & relief godowns have been constructed at district, subdivision and block levels," Banerjee said in the tweet.

