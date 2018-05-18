Search

Mamata Banerjee wishes Deve Gowda on his birthday

May 18, 2018, 12:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Gowda was the 11th Prime Minister of India and held office from 1996 to 1997. Prior to this, he was serving as the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996

Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wished former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on his 85th birthday.

Gowda was the 11th Prime Minister of India and held office from 1996 to 1997. Prior to this, he was serving as the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996.

He is also a member of the 16th Lok Sabha and represents the Hassan constituency of Karnataka.

Gowda, a son of paddy farmer, was born in Haradanahalli, a village in Holenarasipura taluk.

Recently, he played a huge role in the Karnataka Elections, as his party, JD-S was a key player in the state assembly elections held on May 15.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Worst Crime! Watchman rapes 53-year-old mentally challenged woman in Bandra