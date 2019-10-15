MAMI 2019: Ananya Panday dazzles in a power suit at the red carpet

Ananya Panday is creating waves with not just her on-screen performances but also her stunning appearances. After grabbing eyeballs in her debut film Student of the Year 2, the actress has now made a style statement at the red carpet of the MAMI film festival.

Ananya was dressed in a nude double power suit by Ulyana Sergeenko with detailed sleeves and exaggerated collar paired with a skirt. The waist of the skirt had a brown band with pocket-like patterns on either side. The ensemble also featured a bow and similar detailing on the back similar to the sleeves.



Ananya Panday at the award function. Image credit: PR

The actress looked pretty as she opted for a nude makeup look with sculpted cheeks and her perfectly blow-dried tresses in a middle-parted sleek style. She also shared her look on social media with the caption, "Life in plastic, it's fantastic".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ðÂÂÂðÂÂ« (@ananyapanday) onOct 13, 2019 at 2:37am PDT

Ananya made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 which hit the screens on May 10 this year. The teen sensation is now shooting for her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. A remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will enact the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the remake also stars Ananya Pandey as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates