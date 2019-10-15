MAMI 2019: Ananya Panday dazzles in a power suit at the red carpet
Ananya Panday looked breathtakingly beautiful as she graced the red carpet the MAMI film festival in Mumbai
Ananya Panday is creating waves with not just her on-screen performances but also her stunning appearances. After grabbing eyeballs in her debut film Student of the Year 2, the actress has now made a style statement at the red carpet of the MAMI film festival.
Ananya was dressed in a nude double power suit by Ulyana Sergeenko with detailed sleeves and exaggerated collar paired with a skirt. The waist of the skirt had a brown band with pocket-like patterns on either side. The ensemble also featured a bow and similar detailing on the back similar to the sleeves.
Ananya Panday at the award function. Image credit: PR
The actress looked pretty as she opted for a nude makeup look with sculpted cheeks and her perfectly blow-dried tresses in a middle-parted sleek style. She also shared her look on social media with the caption, "Life in plastic, it's fantastic".
Ananya made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 which hit the screens on May 10 this year. The teen sensation is now shooting for her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. A remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will enact the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the remake also stars Ananya Pandey as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta.
Ever since Karan Johar officially announced Ananya Panday as one of the cast members of Student of the Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, the pretty lady has left everyone enchanted with her beauty. As she gears up for her Bollywood debut, which is slated to release on May 10, we take a look at some candid pictures of the star kid. (All photos/Ananya Panday's official Instagram account and mid-day archives)
Ananya Panday, daughter of the famous Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey, became a social media sensation even before her Bollywood debut was announced. She completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai and did her graduation from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.
In 2018, Ananya Panday was featured in Vanity Fair's 2018 edition along with Hollywood icon Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Eva Phillippe. Besides Ananya and Eva, the other prominent names in the spread included Scotland's Cecily Lasnet (great-granddaughter of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire), French film icon Jean-Paul Belmondo's grandson Giacomo Belmondo, Princess Sibilla and Prince Leopold of Luxembourg among others. Pic/Vanity Fair
In an exclusive interview with mid-day, Ananya Panday talked about how excited and nervous she was to prepare herself of a traditional European concept of a debutante ball, Le Bal, Paris. The actress received an invitation from Ophélie Renouard to be a part of the renowned dance function in 2018.
Pictured: Ananya Panday and Eva Phillippe look stunning and like princesses in this photograph taken at 25th Bal des Debutantes. Pic/ Vanity Fair
Talking about the same, Ananya Panday said: "It's the only by-invitation debutante ball in the world and I did not believe it [that she was invited] when mum told me. But, I think reality has finally sunk in. Nervous excitement would be the apt phrase to describe my state of mind. Nervous, because I have never been part of anything like this before. I have never worn anything so fancy, or even an evening gown. Once I was told I would be wearing a Gaultier, I read up on him. I realise it's quite a big deal."
From Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor to Pranutan Bahl, Zaheer Iqbal and Abhimanyu Dassani - there are more than 15 debutants that Bollywood has introduced in the last one year. However, Ananya Panday says she does not fear competition.
At the trailer launch of Student Of The Year 2, Ananya Panday was confident while saying, "I love competition. You can see it in 'SOTY 2'. It was so much fun. It is very motivating to have new people. Our film industry needs new people all the time. So, it is amazing."
Ananya, who already found social media popularity even before the trailer of her debut film came out, thanked the paparazzi and said, "I want to thank all the photographers. You all have been so kind to us, so warm to us. We waited for a day like this where we can see how you all are reacting to our trailer."
In picture: Ananya Panday with sister Rysa and Will Smith. While shooting for one of the scenes for Student Of The Year 2, Will Smith visited the sets of the movie and met the Bollywood debutante. Will Smith also spent quality time with the lead cast of the film which stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria as well.
Ananya Panday says she wants to grow a thick skin like her actor-father Chunky Panday. When asked if she feels the pressure to sustain in the industry especially because she comes from a film family, Ananya was quoted saying, "I think I do, because my father has such good comic timing. So, that is something that I always hear that."
Pictured: Ananya Panday is best friends with Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan and the trio are often seen partying together.
Ananya Panday went on to reveal what her father advised her before her Bollywood foray? "He didn't give me any advice because he knows that his time was really different as compared to mine. So he thinks that I cannot apply the things which he applied during his acting stint. But I think I have learnt a lot from his behaviour. He never changed because of his successes and failures, so I want to be like that. I also want to take jokes in my stride the way he does. He always cracks jokes on himself. I want to grow thick skin like him."
Ananya Panday said her father's feedback has been the most important for her. "For me, my favourite response has to be that of my father's because that was the one that I was looking forward to the most because he hadn't seen anything of the film. After watching the trailer and songs, he is so excited and I think that's the most important feedback that I needed, and I got it so, I am feeling really happy," said the newbie.
Well, the star kid has already bagged her second film, even before her Bollywood debut hit theatres. Ananya has bagged Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan.
Pictured: Ananya Panday with cousin Ahaan Panday. Ahaan is fitness expert Deanne Panday's son.
Ananya Panday is happy about filmmakers writing interesting roles for women. "Just like SOTY 2, my second film ('Pati, Patni Aur Woh') has two women in it and I am super excited about that. I think we both have such strong characters and roles. That's really exciting that they (makers) are writing such interesting characters with not just one, but two women in one film. So, I think it is a really exciting time for actresses," Ananya told IANS.
Pictured: Ananya Panday shares a good equation with a lot of star kids, Janhvi Kapoor being one of them. This throwback picture from their childhood days shows how adorable Janhvi and Ananya have been ever since then!
Ananya Panday said her character in Student Of The Year 2 is similar to her real-life self. "She is very much like how I am as a person. She's passionate, loud and expressive. She is a fighter and doesn't take no for an answer. She is someone young girls can look up to and relate with."
Ananya spoke her heart out and said she has played SOTY 2's role with utmost honesty and hopes the audience watches her evolve into a better performer over the years. "I was extremely honest in playing this role and I hope people see that. As Shreya is very close to the person that I am, it just amplified because in a Dharma Productions film, everything is larger-than-life. I have not been trained formally any way before. So all of these experiences were my first. Everything I did was impulsive. I was making mistakes and you would see that. I would like the audience to watch me grow. I don't want to be perfect from the start. I don't want to know everything, that's so boring. I want people to see me make mistakes and learn from them."
Alia Bhatt, who started her Bollywood journey with Student Of The Year, is Ananya Panday's idol. She hopes to grow into a versatile artist like her idol.
Here's wishing all the best to Ananya Panday for her first step in Bollywood!
Chunky Pandey's daughter, Ananya Panday, who will make her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 is already a huge sensation on social media and is becoming an international icon as well. Here's a look at some pretty pictures of the lady.
