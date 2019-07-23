Mamta Sharma's new single Yaara unveiled by Sajid Wajid

music

The song features Mamta Sharma and Tik Tok stars Manjul Khattar, Arishfa Khan and Ajaz Ahmed, the music and lyrics by Bad Ash. Music on - One Music Originals

It's time to fall in love again this season with the most heart touching song #Yaara a song of true love, true friends. Our song is finally out now on YouTube. Go checkout & show some love.

Launch saw the presence of Sajid –Wajid, Shabir Ahmed, Ramji Gulati, Kummar, Sameer Sen, Sameer Anjaan, Anjjan Bhattacharya, Meet Brothers, Shravan Rathore, Dr. Aneel Kashi Murarka, VIP, Smita Gondkar and many more.

Mamta Sharma launched her new romantic single Yaara. A romantic loving melody which grips you right from the start. Yaara is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within the hearts of the audience. The song will make everyone embark into a blissful world of tranquil music & magnificent ambience.

Simple words, but very layered melodies, and that's the best combination which perfectly describes Yaara. The song features a fresh cast of Tik Tok stars Manjul Khattar, Arishfa Khan, Ajaz Ahmed in a love triangle.

With scintillating hit numbers under her kitty like Munni Badnam Hui and Tinku Jiya, Mamta Sharma has continued to awe-inspire her audience with effortless singing and pulsating stage performances.

The song Munni Badnaam Hui fetched her several awards and nominations, including a Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer (Female), 12th IIFA Awards Toronto, 2011 - Best Playback singer (Female). Talking about the song Mamta Sharma says "We thought Friendship Day is the perfect time to release Yaara. The song conveys a beautiful story. We have tried to explore emotions of love in different ways. A very soulful number which will give you goosebumps."

Director: Akshay Aggarwal; Producer: Masha Entertainment Pvt. Ltd; Music & lyrics:Bad-Ash; DOP: Mohammad Intekhab Alam; Programmed by: Salamat Ali; Mixed & Mastered: Abani Tanti.

