Man arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones from south Delhi

Four stolen mobile phones were recovered from the accused who was earlier arrested in a theft case

On Tuesday, a man was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones from south Delhi, the police said. The accused, who was identified as Ramesh and was nabbed on Monday from Andrews Ganj bus stand, they said.

Four stolen mobile phones were recovered from him, police said. Ramesh was earlier arrested in a theft case.

In a similar incident, a gang of masked men allegedly broke into an "MI" mobile store near Hanuman Mandir at Manikpur Naka in Vasai last night and fled with mobile phones worth around Rs 30 lakh. According to the police sources, the incident was captured on the CCTV camera which was installed near the mobile shops.

The CCTV footage shows three to four masked men roaming near the shop at around 4 am on Monday. On spotting the camera, the accused blocked the camera vision by spray painting the camera lens and then broke the shop shutters and escaped sweeping all the mobile phone from the mobile shop.

The gang fled with more than 234 mobile worth around Rs 30 lakh from the shop. The shop owner approached the Manikpur police and based on the complaint, a burglary case against unknown accused has been registered and the investigation is underway, informs senior inspector Rajendra Kamble.

With inputs from PTI

