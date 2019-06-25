Masked men spray paint CCTV, steal phones worth Rs 30 lakh in Vasai

crime

Gang of masked men allegedly broke into an âMIâ mobile store in Vasai and fled with 234 mobile phones worth 30 lakh

Pic courtesy/Hanif Patel

A gang of masked men allegedly broke into an "MI" mobile store near Hanuman Mandir at Manikpur Naka in Vasai last night and fled with mobile phones worth around Rs 30 lakh. According to the police sources, the incident was captured on the CCTV camera which was installed near the mobile shops.

The CCTV footage shows three to four masked men roaming near the shop at around 4 am on Monday. On spotting the camera, the accused blocked the camera vision by spray painting the camera lens and then broke the shop shutters and escaped sweeping all the mobile phone from the mobile shop.

The gang fled with more than 234 mobile worth around Rs 30 lakh from the shop. The shop owner approached the Manikpur police and based on the complaint, a burglary case against unknown accused has been registered and the investigation is underway, informs senior inspector Rajendra Kamble.

