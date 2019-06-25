Woman steals Rs 30 lakh from office in Bandra, buys cars and runs away with lover

crime

The accused stole Rs 30 lakh from her office locker and fled with her lover as start her own business

A 25-year-old accountant with a diamond firm at Bandra-Kurla Complex allegedly stole Rs 30 lakh from her office locker. The police is on a lookout for her as she fled with her boyfriend after the crime. The accused identified as Pooja Daral (25) had left Rs 16 lakh with a friend of hers for safekeeping. This friend, Abhishek Khemkar (27), was arrested from his Mankhurd home last Wednesday.

The theft came to light recently when another employee of the same firm, also from the accounts department stumbled upon a discrepancy in the cash. On checking the CCTV footage from cameras in the office, she found the accused pinching the cash from the office safe, stated an officer from the Bandra-Kurla Complex police station.

"The employee Shah found Pooja Daral entering the locker room and stealing the cash. Khemkarhelped her by keeping the booty with him for which she paid him some money," said a police officer. The police said that Abhishek Khemkar informed them that the accused bought two cars. "She took some cash along and fled with her boyfriend to her village in the Konkan," added the officer.

According to the Times of India, in a police complaint lodged by an official of Chintan Gems, the diamond firm stated: "We got suspicious about Daral when she stopped coming to the office. Shah checked the locker and also checked the books of accounts and found discrepancies there She then checked the CCTV in the locker room and found Daral entering the room and removing cash and leaving the office."

The police got details about the accused and arrested her friend Khemkar who confessed that he knew that Daral had stolen the money, said the officer. "He said that she wanted to start her own business and marry the man she loved. He told us that she fled to Sindhudurg with a part of the booty," said the officer.

