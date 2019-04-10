Mumbai Crime: 54-year-old thief arrested after three decades in Mira Road

crime

The man was first arrested in a robbery case back in 1984; after a tip-off received the cops managed to nab him at Mira Road, where he worked as a real estate agent

The accused Salim Rukaya Khan

A 54-year-old thief, who was absconding for 33 years, was finally arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch. A team of unit 8 of the crime branch sleuths arrested the thief, identified as Salim Rukaya Khan, from his residence in Mira Road on Sunday.

According to Akbar Pathan DCP detection, Khan was first arrested in a robbery case in 1984, in which he had looted a man at knifepoint. After that, the accused went missing and was untraceable for over three decades. Earlier, the accused was residing in Motilal Nagar, Goregaon and despite the cops visiting the place many times, they could not trace him. The Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court number 28 had also issued a warrant against the accused with regards to the case.

Earlier in the week, the sleuths received a tip-off about the accused working as a real estate agent in Mira Road. A team, led by Arun Pokharkar, was immediately dispatched in order to arrest him. Following this, a case has been registered against him under sections 392, 393, 397, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 37 (1) and 135 of the Mumbai Police Act.

