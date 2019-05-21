Domestic help accused in Delhi robbery worth Rs 15 lakh nabbed from Bangalore
The Delhi police team managed to trace her location to Bangalore from where she was arrested along with her husband and the stolen items
On May 21, 2019, the Delhi Police managed to arrest a woman in Bangalore for allegedly robbing a house in Delhi where she was working as domestic help. The accused was identified as Shanti Joshi, and she had recently started working at the house in Defence Colony.
According to the police, the domestic help was reported missing along with a safe which had jewelry and cash worth Rs 15 lakh. An FIR was about the same a month ago and the police even put the mobile number of the accused on surveillance.
"The complainant had not filed for police verification of the domestic help, so it became easy for the accused to flee. However her phone number which was the only lead for us helped to nab her," said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).
About ten days ago, the Delhi police team managed to trace her location to Bangalore from where she was arrested along with her husband and the stolen items.
In a similar incident, four persons, including two juveniles, were nabbed in connection with robbery and snatching cases in Samaypur Badli area of Delhi. The accused was identified as Sonu (18) and Monu (34), they said. With the their arrest, 14 cases of robbery, snatching and motor vehicle thefts have been solved, police said. Read the full story here.
With inputs from IANS
