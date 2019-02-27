Man arrested for killing father in Palghar

crime

Palghar: A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his father in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Mavin D'Souza hit his father Wilson D'Souza (51) with a hard object at their home in Vasai area on Tuesday evening, killing him on the spot, Arnala Sagri police station's sub-inspector Ramesh Gaikwad said.

The police arrested the accused in the early hours of Wednesday and booked him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said. The body was sent for post mortem to a government hospital, he said, adding that the motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.

