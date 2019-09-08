Man arrested for vandalising NYC's Charging Bull statue

New York: A man was arrested for vandalising the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo. According to the police, on Saturday, a 42-year-old man from Texas attacked the statue and left dents and a hole in the bull's right horn, reports Xinhua news agency. According to news agency, IANS, the man was arrested shortly after the incident and was charged with criminal possession, criminal mischief of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

It is not the first time that Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York has been vandalized. Blue paint was dumped on it in 2008 and 2017. The Wall Street Charging Bull was installed in 1989 and has become a hot tourist attraction ever since. It is also regarded as a symbol of the New York Stock Exchange that sits only a block away.

With inputs from IANS

