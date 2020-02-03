Man, daughter on their way home from Mumbai hit by train in Kalyan

A 40-year-old vegetable vendor in Kalyan and his eight-year-old daughter were run over by a train late on Saturday while they were returning home after a trip to Mumbai. The father Arshad Khan had taken his daughter Aisha to see the RBI headquaters to prepare for a school project, a report in Times of India read.

They were hit by a local after they got off at a signal between Kopar and Kalyan stations, as the girl wanted to answer nature's call. Arshad's brother Mubin Khan said that Aisha and her twin brother Arsh, both Class 2 students, had to make a project on RBI. "So, Arshad took his wife Fatima, 10-year-old son Aimar and the twins to Fort to see the RBI headquarters and also to pick up material for their school project," Mubin Khan was quoted as saying in the report.

The report quoted Kalyan GRP sources who said that when the train stopped at a signal near Patripul bridge, Aisha told her parents she wanted to go to the bathroom. Arshad took his daughter and got off the train, onto the tracks, but the train started. Fatima then called out to her husband and asked him to walk to Kalyan station where they would be waiting for him.

Fatima then reached Kalyan station and called Arshad on his phone, but he did not answer. She then called up her relatives, following which, the Kalyan GRP were alerted. The railway police then found bodies of a man and girl and Fatima's family identified the bodies.

An officer was quoted in the report saying that preliminary report suggests that they were hit by an oncoming train.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates