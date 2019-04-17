Man held for growing marijuana, says he didn't know it was illegal in Palghar

crime

The police raided a farm in Nevale village, Boisar and found nearly 200 plants in the field and seized 905gm marijuana

The Boisar police on Wednesday have arrested an 81-year-old man for allegedly cultivating marijuana on a huge land in Palghar district. According to Boisar police, the accused Indradev Bajgovind has been using cannabis for personal consumption.

The police raided a farm in Nevale village, Boisar and found nearly 200 plants in the field and seized 905gm marijuana. An officer from Boisar police station told Times of India, "The owner of the land had commissioned the construction of an ashram there and had given the task of running it to Bajgovind. The construction is underway and the accused began growing marijuana."

Bajgovind said that he was unaware that marijuana was illegal. He was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,1985. The police are now questioning the landowner.

