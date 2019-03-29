Man held for sexually abusing boy in Thane

crime

Thane: The police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually abusing an eight-year-old boy in Bhiwandi town in the district. The accused, identified as Rakigh Ansari (20), a resident of Rasulabad at Khadipar in Bhiwandi, was arrested for the offence that took place on Thursday evening, a police official said on Friday.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim's parents, the boy was playing in the locality around 3.30 pm on Thursday. The accused, who lived in the vicinity, spotted the minor and took him to his house, where he sexually abused him.

When the boy returned home later, he narrated the ordeal to his parents. After that, local residents caught the accused and handed him over to the police. Ansari was booked and arrested by Nizampura police under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement), and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the official said.

