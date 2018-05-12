Man kills nephew for 'honour' in Pakistan

The boy, believed to be 18 years old, was beaten to death last week by his uncle who is currently absconding, police were cited as saying by the Daily Times on Saturday

A man killed his teenage nephew and buried his corpse in their home in a case of honour killing in Karachi. The boy, believed to be 18 years old, was beaten to death last week by his uncle who is currently absconding, police were cited as saying by the Daily Times on Saturday.

The police were informed about the incident by the victim's grandfather.

Earlier in April, Pakistani-Italian woman Sana Cheema was strangled to death by her brother, father and uncle in another "honour killing" case as she wanted to marry in Italy.

