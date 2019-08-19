Man lets wife go with lover in exchange for 71 sheep

national

The exchange was made in the presence of the Panchayat which directed the woman's lover to compensate her husband with half of his flock

Panchayat in its judgement said a woman, married to Rajesh Pal, can stay with another man with whom she had eloped, on condition that Pal is given 71 sheep as compensation. Pic/ANI

In a bizarre love story, a husband agreed to let go off his wife with her lover in exchange for 71 sheep in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The exchange was made in the presence of the Panchayat which directed the woman's lover to compensate her husband with half of his flock. According to the news agency, ANI, the matter came to light on July 22 when the husband approached the Panchayat with the case after his wife eloped with her lover.

The husband identified as Rajesh let go off his wife with her lover identified as Umesh for 71 sheep in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. When the Panchayat interrogated the lovers, they expressed their willingness to live together and the woman confessed that she was not happy in her marriage. Taking cognisance of the situation, the woman's lover, Umesh was given a choice to either have an extramarital affair or compensate the woman's husband with a flock of sheep. Umesh chose love over his livestock and gave away 71 sheep to his lover's husband Rajesh.

However, a few days later things became heated when Umesh's father questioned the Panchayat's decision and accused Rajesh of stealing his sheep. He also filed a complaint with the police wanting his flock of sheep back. Following this, the police arrested Rajesh and took back all 71 sheep from him. "A theft case has been registered against Rajesh. The sheep recovered from the accused have been handed over to Umesh's father," Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr Sunil Gupta told ANI. "My wife ran away with Umesh. Panchayat took a decision to give me sheep in exchange for my wife. Now, a theft case has been registered against me," Rajesh stated.

