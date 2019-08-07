Mumbai Crime: Woman murders husband with help of lover in Mira Road

crime

The woman first gave her husband sleeping pills and while he rested, the accused strangled him with the help of a lace

The Navghar police today have arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband with the help of her lover by giving him sleeping pills in his tea and later strangulating him.

The incident occurred at 704, Silver Spring NR Ramdev Park building in Mira Road East. On July 15, the accused identified as 36-year-old Dipti Patankar allegedly killed her husband Pramod Patankar (43) with the help of her lover Udhav Pachankar.

The Navghar police initially registered an ADR and were investigating the case. After the post-mortem report revealed that the death was unnatural, they began to doubt Dipti. They then extracted her CDR (call data record) from before and after the incident and found a contact number with whom she was constantly in touch with. The officials then called her for an enquiry and after strict interrogations, she admitted to committing the crime.

According to the police, the deceased Patnakar was in the finance business while his wife was a clerk working in a school. She was involved in an extra-marital affair with Pachankar since 2015. Pachankar too was in the finance business but was living in Pune city.

When the deceased came to know about their relationship, Pachankar told her to get her husband out of the way. Following this, she hatched a plan with Pachankar to kill her husband. After they slipped a sleeping pill into his tea, they strangulated him with a lace.

It was also revealed that the accused had previously planned to kill the deceased by mixing sleeping pills into his tea. However, due to less quantity of pills, the deceased did not fall unconscious. Hence, on the day of the incident, she mixed 20 sleeping pills into her husband's cup of tea.

After drinking his tea, the deceased felt drowsy and went to his bedroom to lay down. The accused then placed a cushion on his neck and strangled him with a lace. "It was Dipti who called up the police and informed them about the death of her husband," said a police official from Navghar police station.

Both the accused have confessed to their crime and they have been booked and arrested under various sections of IPC said senior inspector Ram Balsingh from Navghar police station.

