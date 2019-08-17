Man makes hoax call about bomb in Bawana, arrested

crime

In a similar incident which was reported in Delhi before Independence Day celebrations, the terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport received a bomb threat on Monday

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

A man was arrested by the special cell of Delhi police for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb which was set up by his wife so that he can stop her from leaving the country. The man made a hoax call on Tuesday and said that his wife is a 'Fidayeen' and she had set up a bomb and was on her way to Delhi airport. The man was arrested from Bawana in Delhi.

(with inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies