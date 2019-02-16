Man orders food from Swiggy, receives blood-stained band-aid

national

The man's Facebook post had many reactions from Swiggy users thereby forcing the food delivery service to act on the incident and take stringent action against the restaurant

Chennai: A man in Chennai recently took to Facebook to share a disgusting experience after he had ordered food from the popular food delivery service Swiggy. The man's Facebook post sparked shocking reactions from the Swiggy users thereby forcing the food delivery service to act on the incident and take stringent action against the restaurant.

Balamurugan Deenadayalan had placed an order for Chicken Schezwan Choupsey from a local eatery, which was delivered by the food delivery service Swiggy.

After eating half of the meal that he had ordered Deenadayalan was shocked at the sight he saw - a bloodstained band-aid.

Appalled by the unhygienic food being served to him, Deenadayalan took to Facebook to share his experience about the incident. The Facebook post has since gathered many reactions and prompted Swiggy to suspend the restaurant until further investigation.

In his post on Facebook Deenadayalan wrote that he had complained to Swiggy on February 10, explaining his ordeal but had no response from them. The food delivery service had ignored his complaint and continues to accept food orders for the restaurant.

Deenadayalan even contacted the restaurant to complain about contaminated food delivery. However, the restaurant offered a replacement for the food.

He took to his Facebook to post about this incident, "Contacted restaurant and they aren't sensitive and offering a replacement for the food! Who wants to eat such contaminated food!" He also mentioned that Swiggy wasn't replying to his complaint either.

"Want to sue both the restaurant and Swiggy too for partnering with a restaurant which doesn't practice general hygienic methods like using a hand glove or not allowing any kitchen staff with injured fingers/hands in the kitchen (sic)!" he added.

Deenadayalan also shared his concern that on his post asking as to why Swiggy is still accepting orders from the said restaurant despite his complaint. However, he later shared his conversation with the restaurant's owner on his Facebook:

Swiggy replied to Deenadayalan's post and comments, and also shared a statement about the incident.

"We understand that consumers trust Swiggy with their health and safety, and are committed to working with restaurants to ensure that only hygienic and quality food is delivered to them. We deeply regret the issue faced by one of our users and apologize for the angst it has caused. This is certainly not the level of service we intend to promote. ‎While the restaurant has acknowledged a lapse at its end, based on the complaint, we have suspended this outlet pending further investigation by an external agency. Swiggy conducts stringent third-party hygiene audits across our restaurant partner network- regularly, and is invested in working with them to ensure a safe and delightful food experience for our consumers."

Meanwhile, Deenadayalans Facebook post has gathered quite some reactions.

"Omg, I'm a regular Swiggy user… I want stop using Swiggy or any order from a restaurant, this sucks," says one Facebook user. "Disgusting. Makes me want to puke. Swiggy should only associate with restaurants that undergo periodical checks by the food and hygiene dept," says another.

