Bizarre! Man pleasures himself with sandwich before feeding female co-worker

hatke

Store HR manager confirms that the shocking act was caught on CCTV cameras. In the footage, accused is seen performing the sexual act while holding the unwrapped sandwich in his hand along with a pair of pink women's shorts

Representational image

A man named Anthony Maneval was found guilty of pleasuring himself into a colleague's sandwich before letting her eat it. Maneval, hailing from Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 to 12 months in prison with four years of probation for the shocking act.

Maneval, who worked at Bon Ton department store, which is now closed, wanted to appeal his conviction but could not convince the state appeals court panel that he was unjustly convicted of indecent assault.

The act by Maneval was allegedly caught on the store’s internal camera system. According to Mirror.co.uk, the store’s human resources (HR) manager confirmed that the video recorded Maneval performing the sexual act while holding the unwrapped sandwich in his hand along with a pair of pink women’s shorts.

The video then revealed Maneval pressing the sandwich against his body before rewrapping it, the HR official testified. He then offered the sandwich to the female employee.

According to the colleague who ate the sandwich, she did not know what Maneval had done to it. When police investigated and confronted him, he admitted to the crime.

Also Read: Bizzare cure: Irish man with swollen arms injected himself with semen to cure backache

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.