Bizzare cure: Irish man with swollen arms injected himself with semen to cure back ache

This Irish man treated himself with a bizarre cure using his semen to treat his backache for 18months without any medical advice

In a bizarre event, an Irish man was found injecting himself with his own semen to cure himself of back pain for 18 months. Doctors were baffled to discover this man’s weird home remedy when he turned up to the hospital with a swollen arm in addition to his chronic back condition.

While he mainly complained about his back pain, his arm was found to be swollen with the semen that leaked into surrounding tissues from failed injections. The man revealed his secret about the 'semen cure' and admitted to the doctors about this bizarre treatment which he had been experimenting for a year-and-a-half. This was entirely his idea to perform this treatment without any medical consent or advice.

According to Dailystar.co.uk, he had been injecting himself both intravenously and intra-muscularly using a hypodermic needle. The man’s back improved enough while he was in the hospital to discharge him. But he opted to leave without having the abscess in his arm drained.

Dr. L. Dunne wrote up the man's case for the January issue of the Irish Medical Journal. The article was called 'Semenly' Harmless Back Pain'.

She called the case an example of: "The dangers of venipuncture when carried out by the untrained layperson and the risks involved with medical experimentation prior to extensive clinical research."

