Man rapes, impregnates 15-year-old girl in Pune

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was sexually abused by a man who promised to give her money to bail out her mother from jail.

The incident took place in March and in June the mother was released from prison. The police arrested one Prithviraj Rajesh Mhaske, a resident of Upper Indiranagar in connection with the case that has been registered in the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station in Pune. The accused was staying in the same locality as the victim. The police complaint was filed after she was found to be 24 weeks pregnant.

Mhaske was charged of raping the minor under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POSCO).

According to police, the victim's mother was arrested by police in some case while her brother is still absconding. Later, her mother was released to judicial custody and was placed at Yerawada Central Jail. Despite being granted bail she was unable to get a guarantor or the surety of Rs 10,000.

The girl was alone in her house when Mhaske came in and promised to help her and demanded sexual favours in return. He repeatedly raped her in the pretext of giving her money. When daughter fell ill, she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was found to be 24 weeks pregnant and lodged complaint with us," said a police officer.

