Man rides 1,100 km on bike to take pregnant wife to appear for exam

In a heartening incident, a man from Jharkhand drove a two-wheeler along with his pregnant wife, covering a distance of 1,100 km in order to help his wife reach for her examinations. The man started from Jharkhand and drove all the way to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for over three days so that his wife could fulfill her dream of becoming a school teacher.

The man identified as Dhananjay Kumar (26), a resident of Godda city, is a class 10 pass out and works as a cook. Kumar's wife Soni Hembram (24) is a second-year student, who has enrolled in a diploma course in elementary education with the Madhya Pradesh board of secondary education, reports Hindustan Times.

While the distance between Godda city and Gwalior is more than 1,100 kilometres, Kumar said that with the help of google maps he specifically used shorter routes that helped him travel a few kilometers less. "Soni took admission in the course in MP in 2019 as the fee for the course here is much less than in Jharkhand," Kumar was quoted as saying.

Kumar said that he chose to ride a two-wheeler to the examination centre since most of the trains are cancelled. "We didn’t find any train. Soni’s teacher from Godda, who had helped her fill-up the form to get admission in MP, said a car was being arranged for students from Godda and we had to pay Rs 30,000 for it," he added.

Soni said that it wasn't feasible for them to hire a car as Kumar had been jobless for the last 4 months. "I got disheartened and told my husband that I wouldn't be able to write the exam," said Soni.

Also Read: Mother drives 1,800 km on scooter to meet 5-year-old ailing son

However, Kumar decided to take Soni to Gwalior on his two-wheeler. Kumar borrowed Rs 10,000 from a relative to cover fuel and other expenses. The couple travelled via Muzaffarpur in Bihar and Lucknow and finally reached Gwalior on the evening of August 30. For stay, the couple rented a room for Rs 1,500.

Talking about the struggle, Kumar said, "We have already spent Rs 7,000 and now are left with only Rs 3,000. We are going through trauma as my wife, who is six months pregnant, has gotten ill. Now, I am trying to arrange more money to return home."

Soni said, "I am lucky to have a husband who is putting in all the efforts to fulfill my dream."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news