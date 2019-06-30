Man robbed senior citizens after offering them lift

crime

He said adopting the same lift-and-rob method he had committed several such crimes in various parts of Delhi

New Delhi: Police arrested a 33-year-old man on Friday for allegedly robbing unsuspecting persons, mostly senior citizens, at gunpoint after offering them car lift.

According to the police, the accused identified as Pankaj Chadha is a resident of Aman Vihar, had a loaded country-made pistol, a diamond ring, Rs 10,000 in cash and a car, which were recovered from his possession after arresting him.

"A complaint was lodged Thursday where the man stated he boarded a car from Peeragarhi in front of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, and the driver robbed him off his diamond ring and Rs 10,000 at gunpoint," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj.

The number plate of the car was covered due to which, the complainant could not note it, police said.

During the investigation, several CCTV cameras were examined and the vehicle was identified. The owner of the vehicle was questioned, who said the car was being used by his son-in-law Pankaj Chadha, police said.

The owner further stated that Chadha, along with his family, had gone to Mussoorie.

Police reached Mussoorie and arrested Chadha. During interrogation, he said adopting the same lift-and-rob method he had committed several such crimes in various parts of Delhi.

On early June 21, Chadha offered a lift to a senior citizen and robbed his diamond ring and Rs 5,000 at knifepoint in Rani Bagh area, police added.

In another case, a man who is wanted in connection with a robbery of Rs 25 lakh, was arrested in Greater Noida following a gunfight with the police on Monday night, officials said.

The accused, Robin, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest since the robbery on June 5 in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri area, the police said.

"He was arrested following a gunfight with the police. Robin has suffered a bullet injury during the encounter. Rs 1.60 lakh cash and a country-made pistol along with some ammunition were recovered from him," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

He said the police have also recovered a motorcycle that was used in the robbery. The accused was being treated for the injuries at a hospital and further proceedings were underway, he added.

