Man shot near Kalkaji Mandir Flyover in south east Delhi

Representational picture

Two unidentified, bike-borne men shot a pharmacy firm employee and stole his motorbike near Kalkaji Mandir Flyover in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when the victim was returning home on his motorcycle from his office in Noida. The victim took the Okhla route as he had to give a bag to one of his friends in the area, they added.

As soon as the victim reached the Kalkaji Mandir flyover, two men came from behind and held onto the victim's vehicle. They tried to steal the bike, but the victim resisted, a senior officer said. The accused fired one shot in the air and another at the victim's right foot. They snatched the vehicle keys and fled with the bike, the officer added.

The victim was shifted to AIIMS trauma. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case, he said. Police said they have formed multiple teams to gather clues in connection with the incident and the number of the motorcycle has been reported to all PCR vehicles. CCTV footages of the surrounding areas have been examined, police said, adding that efforts are on to identify the accused persons.

