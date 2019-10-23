Mumbai crime: Man slits girlfriend's throat, then tries to kill himself

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his 22-year-old girlfriend, and later tried to commit suicide in his family-owned grocery store in Bhayandar East on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Ankita Rawal, died on the spot. The accused, Kundan Acharya's condition is critical, and he has been admitted to the ICU in a Mira Road hospital.

During investigation it was revealed that Rawal and Acharya were in a relationship for a couple of years. Acharya's family owns some grocery stores in Bhayander East. Police said the incident took place in a grocery shop run by his older brother Chandan. He was out for some work and Acharya was alone in the shop. Police said at around 2 pm Rawal arrived and they quarrelled. Police said Acharya then attacked Rawal and slit her throat. She died on the spot and Acharya slit his throat with the same knife. He then stepped out of the shop and lost consciousness.

Bystanders immediately alerted the Navghar police who rushed to the spot and found Rawal's body. They took her and Acharya to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead, and he was admitted in the ICU. "Acharya and Rawal were in a relationship for a couple of years. We have registered a case against Acharya under sections 302 (murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of IPC," said Senior Inspector Bhal Singh from Navghar police station.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates