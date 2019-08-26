Man slits pregnant wife's throat, killing her; injures himself

crime

The mentally ill man who was going through a financial crisis killed his wife while she was preparing tea for him

In a shocking incident, a mentally ill husband allegedly slit the throat of his 25-year-old eight-months pregnant wife, killing her and later also tried to end his life by injuring himself before his toddler daughter.

The police have identified the deceased woman as Pooja Pravin Ghewande (25) while her husband Pravin alias Gopal (28) is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident took place at Ghewande house situated at Phugewadi in Bhosari. A case of murder has been registered with the police.

According to the police, "Due to some financial crisis, Pravin was suffering from a mental illness and Pooja, who was eight months pregnant went to stay at her maternal house. According to reports, Pooja came back home on Sunday to visit her husband came to meet her husband. While she was busy preparing tea for him, he slit her throat with a knife and then injured himself as well. The neighbours came rushing to the house after hearing the loud cries of their daughter."

He added, "We rushed the duo to Sassoon General hospital but Pooja was declared dead while her husband is kept in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital due to injuries on his neck and hand."

