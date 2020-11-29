Man snatches gold chain from woman out for walk

In a shocking incident, a 41-year-old teacher from Gujarat's Ahmedabad fell victim to a chain snatcher when he snatched her gold chain while she was out on an evening walk. The incident took place in the Thaltej area and a complaint in this regard has been filed with the Vastrapur police.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, complainant Nikita Shah, a resident of Sarvavtari Park situated near Udgam School, works as a teacher with Calorx pre-school. On Wednesday at around 4.30 pm, she set off from her house for an evening walk.

As usual, she took the route from Jeevan Circle to Surdhara Circle and when she just neared the Crescent school Crossroads, an unknown person on a two-wheeler came from the opposite direction. The biker rode close to her and snatched her chain worth Rs 30,000 and fled the spot.

The entire incident happened so swiftly that the victim was unable to notice the details of either the motorcycle rider's clothes or the vehicle's number plate. When she realised what had happened, she began screaming but the perpetrator had fled by then. Later, Nikita called her husband and filed a complaint with Vastrapur police.

Shah's husband said, "My wife received some scratches on the neck because of the incident. As everything happened suddenly, she was stunned and was unable to note down details regarding either the bike rider or the vehicle."

