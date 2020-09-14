Mumbai Crime: Man snatches gold chain from woman going to buy fish, arrested

The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old man for snatching a gold chain of a 59-year-old woman. According to police officials, the alleged incident took place on September 8 at around 7 am when the victim identified as Hansa Bhagat was on her way to the Crawford market to buy fish.

In her complaint, Bhagat said that she used to visit Crawford Market every day in the morning to buy fish for the shop which she ran at Marol in Andheri (East). However, on September 8, Bhagat's son dropped her at the bus stop in Jogeshwari (West). While she was walking in the queue to board the bus, two men on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her gold chain, reports Hindustan Times.

Senior inspector Dayanand Bangar from Oshiwara police station, said, "Bhagat came to the police station on September 10 and lodged a complaint. The complaint was filed under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code."

Assistant police inspector Kiran Pawar and his team arrested the accused within 24 hours of the crime being committed.

"We scanned more than 30 CCTVs to identify the accused. We found the bike but the accused had tried to erase two digits from the number plate to evade arrest. However, while analysing the footage of MTNL junction in Goregaon, we found the missing numbers," an officer added.

With the help of the traffic police department, the Oshiwara police found the bike owner's address and managed to trace the accused. A police team reached Orlem in Malad (west) where they found a 55-year-old man who informed the cops that his son uses his bike and stays with his girlfriend at Ambawadi in Malad.

The Oshiwara police then arrested 26-year-old Vaibhav Gawli from Ambawadi and are on the lookout for his accomplice.

