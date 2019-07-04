Man stabbed for refusing to give his friend a hug citing his bad breath

crime

The accused, Nabi alias Balli was enraged at his friend's behaviour and abused; thus resulting in an altercation. And in heat of the argument, the accused stabbed his friend.

Bengaluru: A man was allegedly stabbed by his friend after the former denied to hug his friend. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday night around 11.45pm in Bengaluru's Mavalli area.

According to the Times of India, the victim identified as Shoaib Pasha had refused to hug his friend as the latter had bad breath. The accused, Nabi alias Balli was enraged at his friend's behaviour and abused; thus resulting in an altercation. And in heat of the argument, the accused stabbed his friend.

The victim's younger brother saw him getting attacked and tried to come to his rescue but the accused attacked him too. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Reportedly, the victim was riding his bike on LBF Road when he saw his accused friend.

A passerby took the two brothers to a hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Doctors claim that the two victims are out of danger.

The police said, "Both greeted each other. Nabi tried to hug Shoaib, who pushed him away due to his bad breath. Nabi got angry over Shoaib's gesture and abused him. This led to heated arguments and Nabi whipped out a knife and stabbed Shoaib in the stomach. Shoaib called his brother Shahid for help, who rushed to the spot within a few minutes. Nabi stabbed Shahid (Shoaib's younger brother) too before fleeing the spot."

The accused has been booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

