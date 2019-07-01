Man stabs girlfriend and roommate for refusing to fetch water

crime

The accused stabbed the woman and her roommate after she refused to fetch a bucket of water for him

Representational image

A 21-year-old college student was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend after she refused to fetch water for him in West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand, a police officer stated on Sunday. While the victim died on the spot, her roommate sustained serious injuries in the incident at Mahisabeda village which falls under Sonua police station on Saturday, Indrajeet Mahatha, Superintendent of Police said.

Also Read: Man stabs girl, slits his own throat over 'love affair' in Mangaluru

The accused used to frequently visit the rented house of the victim. The incident took place when the duo had gone out for shopping on Saturday evening and after returning, the accused asked the victim to fetch a bucket of water from a nearby well as he wanted to take bath. When she refused and asked him to get it himself, an altercation broke out, following which he took out a knife and attacked her and her roommate before fleeing the spot, Indrajeet Mahatha said.

The injured roommate (22) was immediately rushed to a hospital in Chakradharpur which is around 20 km from Sonua. The police recovered the woman's body and sent it for post-mortem examination on Sunday morning. The accused is still absconding and the police questioned his father to find out his whereabouts, the SP said.

In a similar incident, a 26-year old man stabbed a woman who he had an affair with, to death. The woman had rejected his pleas to leave her husband. The man stabbed her six times and also slit his own throat. The incident came to light when the landlord of the victim, who was identified as Pinky was alerted by the commotion and sent his wife to check. His wife found Pinky and her husband, Sunny in a pool of blood and then informed the police.

Pinky and Sunny were rushed to the hospital. While Pinky was declared dead when she was brought, Sunny is in a critical condition and has been admitted to the ICU for treatment. Sunny was armed with a knife when he reached Pinki's house. He asked her to elope with him but Pinki rejected his pleas. Enraged Sunny stabbed her in her chest and belly several times and then slid his own throat. Pinki was 19 years old when her family arranged her marriage with a man and they had a son the very next year of their marriage.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: 24-year-old married woman stabbed to death by spurned lover in Delhi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates