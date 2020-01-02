Man steals women's lingerie in the night, cops launch manhunt

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Chennai police are on the lookout for a man who has allegedly been stealing women's lingerie in Adambakkam area.

The man would often go to houses and look for women's innerwear that was left to dry, a Times of India report read.

It said residents of the area realised that women's lingerie was going missing during the night and when they checked CCTV footage, they saw that a man hiding his face and wearing a lungi entered the complex by climbing the compound wall. They then filed a complaint with the police.

The footage showed him peeping into the residents' bedroom and lifting the lingerie. The report said that police found the man only stole innerwear from the clothes that were left to dry outside.

Police suspect the culprit may have stolen the clothes at irregular intervals from different area in order to escape arrest.

A police officer said they haven't received complaints from other localities yet.

