Man stripped, thrashed over suspicion of eloping with woman in Rajasthan

The victim alleged that it was not him but his friend who was planning to elope with the woman from the same village

Nagaur (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident occurred in Hariyajun village in Nagaur district, villagers allegedly stripped a man, tied to a tree and thrashed over a suspicion that he might elope with a woman from the village.

However, the victim alleged that it was not him but his friend who was planning to elope with the woman from the same village.

"When the police team reached Hariyajun village, we found a man tied to a tree and some locals were gathered there. They had a suspicion that the man might elope with a woman from the village. Some of the locals have also filed a report against 3-4 men for forcibly entering their homes," said Station House Officer (SHO) Ramveer Jhakar.

The victim, Baldev Tanvar, claimed that he went to offer prayers in Hariyajun village where he was beaten up by locals.

"The locals stopped me there and started beating me after taking my phone. They did not allow me to talk to the police and my family. They stripped me naked and circulated a video through WhatsApp. They tortured me and forced me to say that I am a friend of Manish and I came here to record video. I have heard about his (Manish) relationship with the woman," he said.

A case has been registered in the incident.

In another case, a couple was allegedly stripped and brutally thrashed by locals here in a village at Dumka on Thursday, police said. They were also forced to parade in a naked throughout the village.

"The couple was found in an obnoxious situation. They were brought to Saraiyaha police station. During the investigation we recovered a video of the incident," said Dumka Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh while speaking to ANI.

Victims have been given proper protection and the accused have been sent to jail under POCSO act, police said.

"In order to further probe the case, SDO has set a camp in the village to take action against those seen in the video. Whosoever is seen in the video, other than the arrested persons, police will take strict action against them," Ramesh said.

On being asked about the villagers' response toward the incident, he said: "It was a social responsibility of villagers to protect the duo but they did not come forward. Thus, we urged them to register an FIR."

The reason, why the incident took place, is yet to be ascertained.

