26-year-old woman stripped, assaulted by five men for refusing to become prostitute

crime

The alleged incident took place in front of Lisbon Restobar on Friday

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly stripped and physically abused by a group of five men when she refused to venture into prostitution. The alleged incident took place in front of Lisbon Restobar on Friday.

According to the Times of India, the victim and the accused work at the Restobar. The accused were identified as Syed Majid Hussain, Errabelli Sandhya, Shamlet Rekha, Jekka Sharvani and Kodali Vijaya Reddy. All, except the prime accused, Hussain were arrested by the police.

Reportedly, the victim is a junior artist in South Indian films and also a dancer at Lisbon Restoration. Following the alleged incident, she registered a complaint with the police alleging that the owner of the Restobar and other staff members forced her into prostitution.

In her complaint, the woman also alleged that when she refused to take up prostitution, the accused allegedly physically abused her. Acting on the complaint, the Panjagutta police arrested the accused booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another similar case, the Dahisar police arrested a 40-year-old man for sexually abusing his four-year-old niece in Borivali East. According to Dahisar police, the accused attempted to rape his niece when no one was at home as the parents of survivor were away for work.

The four-year-old girl's mother got to know about the sexual assault incident after her daughter complained of burn around her private part.

"I took my daughter to a private hospital where the doctors suggested that I approach the police as it was a rape attempt. I asked my daughter if she was abused by anyone, which is when she named my brother-in-law," the mother of the survivor said in her complaint at Dahisar police station.

Also Read: Married man chops off genitals of two men after rape attempt

Senior Inspector Vasant Pingale of Dahisar police station confirmed the arrest and said, "He has been booked under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO Act. The investigation is underway."

Post the compliant, pressure was made from the complainant's in-laws in order to withdraw the case. Fearing threat, the complaint along with her two children including the survivor has been living at her uncle's house in Bhayander.

Also Read: Four men allegedly raped two sisters at gun point in Muzaffarnagar

