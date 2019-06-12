Four men allegedly raped two sisters at gun point in Muzaffarnagar

crime

The four men allegedly threatened to shoot the girls if they cried for help or revealed the incident

Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Four men allegedly raped two minor sisters at gunpoint on Tuesday evening, police said. The alleged incident occurred at Kaserwa village near Muzaffarnagar.

As per the complaint, the sisters aged 13 and 15 years were gang-raped at Kaserwa village by the four men while they went to look for their mother near a sugarcane field, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Sharma said on Wednesday.



The four men allegedly threatened to shoot the girls if they cried for help or revealed the incident. They have been booked and efforts are underway to nab the accused, Sharma said.

A number of incidents of rape of minors have been reported in Uttar Pradesh in recent weeks, prompting Chief Minister Adityanath to issue a slew of directions including asking the police to intensify foot patrolling in rural areas.

In another similar case, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man on Monday in district Sitapur's Sakran, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Sitapur) LR Kumar said, "An incident of rape of a 9-yr-old girl had come to our knowledge. FIR was registered. Teams were formed and the accused was taken into custody. Further investigation is underway."

"The girl has been sent for medical examination. The charge sheet will be filed soon," he told reporters here.

Also Read: 12-year-old raped by Madarrasa teacher in Meerut

This incident comes after a week of alleged rape and murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Aligarh which sparked nationwide outrage.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates