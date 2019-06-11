12-year-old raped by Madarrasa teacher in Meerut

crime

According to the rape survivor, the incident took place on Sunday night when she was allegedly kidnapped from her house in Khedi Kalan village in Meerut's Sarurpur

Uttar Pradesh: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her Madarrasa teacher. Superintendent of Police (Meerut Rural) Avinash Pandey said, "A 12-year-old girl has levelled rape allegations against her Urdu teacher. We have registered the case. Two police teams were constituted. The main accused Shahid has been arrested. We will try to file the chargesheet as soon as possible."

Meerut: A madrasa teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Kheri Kalan village. pic.twitter.com/huvWFFOp9N — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2019

According to the rape survivor, the incident took place on Sunday night when she was allegedly kidnapped from her house in Khedi Kalan village in Meerut's Sarurpur. "When I woke up in the night, he came, gagged my mouth and took me away. His name is Shahid and he teaches in the Madarrasa. I also study there," she said. This horrific incident comes days after alleged rape and murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Aligarh which sparked nationwide outrage.

In another incident, a 7-year-old girl's body was found on Sunday in a field. The minor's 'salwar' was tied around her neck, which led to suspicion that the victim must have been raped. The superintendent of Police Jalaun, Swami Prasad, stated that a murder case was registered after the father of the deceased filed a complaint. The victim's body was then sent to Orai medical college for post-mortem. In the FIR, the girl's father has put down the names of two of his neighbours as he did not have a great relationship with them. The Jalaun girl went missing when she had stepped out to play around 4 pm on Friday evening. Her body was found in a field early Saturday morning by some villages who then informed her father about the incident. According to the police, the family had not filed a report about their missing girl.

