Married man chops off genitals of two men after rape attempt

The accused is married and a father of two children and he works at a fish outlet in Chennai

Chennai: In a shocking case of sexual assault, a homosexual man was arrested by the police for allegedly chopping off genitals of two other men. Police said that the accused had tried to rape two men and when they refused his advances, he attacked them.

According to The New Indian Express, the accused identified as Munuswamy, a resident of Manamadurai, allegedly tried to have sex with the victims and when they refused to comply with his demands, he attacked them.

Police said that the accused is married and a father to two children and works at a fish market. The accused was arrested on June 11 after a video clip was released by them. In the clip, the accused could be seen walking under a flyover in Retteri, North Chennai.

Soon after the video was released, police received a call from a man claiming that the accused was his employee. The accused was arrested after checking nearly 40 CCTV cameras, claimed Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) R Dhinakaran.

The alleged incident saw the light of the day when the police found a man severely injured at the Retteri flyover. Immediately, an investigation was launched.

Police later found another man with the same injury. After observing a similarity in the two cases, the police came to the conclusion that the same person could have committed the two crimes. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries while the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

During the investigation, police found that the accused had used a liquor bottle and a blade to attack the two victims. It was also alleged that the accused used to frequent the Retteri flyover to lure men into having sexual relationships with him.

After the arrested, the accused confessed to the police of his crimes and said that he committed the crimes under the influence of alcohol.

