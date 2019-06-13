Mumbai Crime: Disabled man rapes orphan for month in Bhyander; gets 10 years in jail
A special court convicted a disabled man for raping a minor who had run away from a shelter home
A special court convicted a disabled man for raping a minor on Wednesday who had run away from a shelter home. The accused has been sentenced to 10-years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 imposed on him. The victim had lost her mother and did not know about her father's whereabouts hence she sought refuge at a shelter home in Mumbai Central.
The victim used to go to a nearby school where the shelter home caretakers would drop her and pick her up after school hours. The girl had been at the shelter home for six months but did not like being in the school hence she ran away from school in November 2014. The girl reached the nearest railway station and having found her unaccompanied, the accused identified as Dhanesh Kumar took her to Bhayandar and raped her inside a vacant train compartment.
Meanwhile, the shelter home authorities registered a missing complaint against the victim with the Mumbai police. Over the next month, the accused who is a disabled man kept moving the victim from one place to another and even brought her to his uncle's house where she was raped by the elderly uncle as well. After a month later, the accused dropped the girl near the shelter home. There the girl was noticed by some of the other shelter home girls while he fled. The victim was immediately taken to hospital where the doctors confirmed that she had been raped.
According to India Today, Geeta Sharma, the public prosecutor had a difficult task before her as the victim did not have any single documents to prove that she was a minor. hence the prosecutor brought in the doctor who had examined the victim when she was admitted to the shelter home who told the court that the girl was a minor. The judge after hearing arguments from both the sides convicted Dhanesh Kumar for raping the minor girl.
