Man stabs wife to death in Bhayandar after suspecting her of having extra-marital affair

The accused got into a heated argument with his wife and stabbed her multiple times until she fell down to the ground. She was declared dead before admission by the hospital

Pics courtesy/ Hanif Patel

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife on Tuesday over the suspicion of her having an extramarital affair. According to the police, the accused, Kumar Bhaoir (32), used to stay with his wife Veena in Murdagaon area in Uttan. On Tuesday morning, he entered his wife's office in Bhayandar West and allegedly stabbed her more than 16 times and fled from the spot. Later, he surrendered before the Bhayandar police stating that he killed his wife following frequent disputes between the two.



The deceased was working at a Chartered Accountant’s office situated in Bhayander West. After the incident, she was immediately rushed to the local government hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors. The police have registered a case of murder and have arrested the husband. During the interrogation, they learnt that Kumar had filed a missing complaint of his wife Veena on January 2, 2019, after his wife left the house following an argument with him.

The couple was married for 14 years and had no kids. During the investigation, the Bhayandar police learnt that a missing complaint had been filed earlier this month but Veena returned back on January 10 and was living separately. Kumar doubted her character and thought she was having an extra material affair with another person. He tried to get in touch with her but was unsuccessful.





On Tuesday, he learnt that she showed up at her workplace. At around 10:30 am, the accused showed up at Venkateshwara Cooperative Housing Society near Bhayandar station and initiated a conversation with her. Soon it turned into a heated argument and the accused, who was carrying a sharp knife, stabbed her multiple times until she fell to the ground. He then fled from the crime scene and went to the police station to surrender himself. Veena was rushed to the local government hospital by her colleagues where she was declared dead before admission.



“We have booked and arrested Kumar under section 302 of IPC and will produce him before the court,” said police R. Jadhav, Police Inspector, Bhayandar police station.

