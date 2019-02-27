Man swallows 40 cm long gold chain after family dispute

national

The domestic quarrel led him to swallow the chain after which the doctors, through endoscopy removed the chain from his stomach

Chennai: In what can be called as a sensational incident, a 61-year-old Chennai man allegedly swallowed a 40 cm long gold chain following a family dispute. Chennai government hospital doctors removed a gold chain from the man's stomach through endoscopic surgery.

According to Mirror Now, the man identified as Srinivasan, a resident of Vyasarpadi in Chennai and works a coolie, swallowed a gold chain last month in anger after a quarrel. However, others in his family tried to stop him but were unsuccessful.

Srinivasan then fell ill as the chain got stuck in his intestine. His family members tried several home treatments to remove the chain but couldn't succeed.

The website further reported that Srinivasan's family admitted him in at Kilpauk government hospital for treatment. He was then sent to to the Digestive Health Division of Kilpauk government hospital in Anna Nagar for examination.

During the treatment, Srinivasan took a scan, which showed that a gold chain he had swallowed was entangled in his intestine.

Following the detection, the doctors performed an endoscopic surgery to remove the 40 centimetre-long gold chain from his stomach. The doctors also explained that the surgery was feasible as the chain had no hook or ring. So they easily extracted it with the help of a clip during the surgery.

