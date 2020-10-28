Man throws acid-like chemical on sleeping wife after fight

A 50-year-old man from Vajalpur, Ahmedabad threw an acid-like liquid on her sleeping wife following a fight on Monday.

According to a report on Ahmedabad Mirror, Babu Thakor and Sharda are married for about 30 years but they fight very frequently. Thakor is a daily wage labourer and Sharda, a house maid. They have 4 children the eldest of whom is married.

"Thakor would often cast aspersions on Sharda's character and fight with her. For the past one month, he had been living separately. He would come home at night only to have food and end up fighting with Sharda,” the complaint stated.

On Sunday evening when Jaya, their 21-year-old daughter was out with her siblings, Thakor fought with Sharda. He later came back and fought with the entire family. This is when Jaya’s brother called the police and the matter was resolved.

However, in the wee hours of Monday Jaya woke up to splatters of chemical on her body and her mother’s screams. She saw her father who standing outside, flee.

Allegedly, he had thrown an acid-like substance that was corroding Sharda’s face. She also suffered burns on her chest and waist.

"My father threw an acid-like substance on my mother. She is currently receiving treatment at the civil hospital. The chemical had splattered only my hands. Since then, my father's phone is switched off,” Jaya told Mirror.

A complained has been said an official and the hunt to nab him is on.

