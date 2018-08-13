Man trampled to death by elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba

national

Gulab Singh, a resident of Balco area, was trampled to death in a forest near Bundeli village in Rajmagar police station limits last night and his body was recovered in the morning today, an official said

Representational picture

A 55-year-old man was killed by an elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district with officials claiming that the toll in such attacks had now risen to eight in the last two months. Gulab Singh, a resident of Balco area, was trampled to death in a forest near Bundeli village in Rajmagar police station limits last night and his body was recovered in the morning today, an official said.

He added that the kin of the deceased had been given Rs 25,000 as compensation and another amount of Rs 3.75 lakh would be released after official formalities were completed. Officials in the area said that eight people had lost their lives in elephant attacks in Korba in the last two months. At least 20 houses and crops standing on an area of 100 hectares had been damaged in such attacks during this period, they added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever