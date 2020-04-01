Search

Man tries to kill self as he runs out of food amid lockdown, cops come to his rescue

Published: Apr 01, 2020, 11:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Uttar Pradesh

The man ran out of ration and did not have any money to purchase edibles so he was contemplating to end his life.

Meanwhile, the Baghpat police also distributed food to the poor. (Photo: Baghpat Police/Twitter)

Kanpur: Amid the lockdown in the outbreak of the coronavirus, the police in Kanpur prevented an autorickshaw driver from committing suicide after he was unable to feed his family.

In a video that went viral on Monday, Shyamnagar residents Ravi Nigam was heard saying that he was not in a position to feed his family since he had no work considering the nationwide lockdown, a Times of India report read. Nigam said five days ago, he ran out of ration and did not have any money to purchase edibles so he was contemplating to end his life.

When police saw the video, they immediately contacted residents of the area to inquire about Nigma's whereabouts. They also asked locals to try and contact Nigam and convince him that suicide was not a solution.

The police then reached Nigam's house with ration and food. SP (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal was quoted as saying, "Cops told him that committing suicide is not a solution and gave him their contact numbers. They asked him to call them when in distress. Police also spoke to his wife and children and assured them all possible help during lockdown."

