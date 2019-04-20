Manasi Parekh dancing with her daughter in London is the cutest thing you'll see today!

bollywood

Uri actress, singer and anchor Manasi Parekh Gohil is currently holidaying with her family in London

Manasi Gohil with her daughter Nirvi

Uri actress, singer, and anchor Manasi Gohil, who is married to singer Parthiv Gohil is currently holidaying with her family in London. Manasi recently posted a video on Instagram where she broke into a dance on the streets of Piccadily Circus joining other locals and her two-year-old daughter Nirvi.

Sharing the video on social media, the Uri actress wrote, "Just another regular day at #picadilly #nirvigrams Thanks for being my cameraman on demand @parthivgohil9 #instahusband #motheranddaughter. Check out the video below where little Nirvi and Manasi are dancing to Taki Taki".

Manasi has been exploring the city on foot and sharing adorable photos of her daughter as they go about visiting amusement parks, fancy restaurants or on a plain shopping spree on her photo-sharing app and looks like the little one is a traveller already.

View this post on Instagram Shoppinggggg #nirvigrams A post shared by Manasi Parekh (@manasi_parekh) onApr 18, 2019 at 6:53am PDT

Manasi often shares her yoga and fitness videos where her little daughter is often seen copying her and joining the workout routine.

The actress was recently seen in Colors TV's Kitchen Champion Dil Ka Rishta episode. The actress and her daughter Nirvi were joined by Telly actress Juhi Parmar and her daughter Samaira.

